Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena (UBT) J-K unit led a protest urging the Indian government to deport illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants. The demonstration criticized the government's inaction, comparing it to U.S. policies. It raised concerns on security, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:30 IST
  • India

In a fervent display of nationalism, the Shiv Sena (UBT) J-K unit staged a protest in the city demanding the Indian government take decisive action against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingya community. The protest, led by unit chief Manish Sahni, called for measures akin to those employed by the United States under the Trump administration.

Amid slogans urging the deportation of figures like Sheikh Hasina and Seema Haider, activists accused the government of using the immigrant issue merely for electoral gain. Sahni emphasized the ongoing threats against Hindus in Bangladesh and the rising numbers of undocumented immigrants in India, urging swift action.

Highlighting the presence of illegal immigrants in sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir, the protest drew attention to India's unfenced borders and the need for stricter deportation policies. Sahni implored the Modi administration and state governments to take immediate steps to address this pressing concern.

