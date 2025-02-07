Left Menu

China Criticizes US Coercion Over Panama Canal Stand-Off

China has accused the US of pressuring Panama to reject an infrastructure deal linked to the Belt and Road Initiative. This follows US threats to take back control of the Panama Canal. China criticizes US interference, while Panama's response to both nations remains uncertain.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:23 IST
  • China

China has denounced the United States for its 'coercion' after Panama opted not to renew a significant infrastructure agreement with Beijing. This decision came after the US threatened to regain control of the Panama Canal.

Despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioning Panamanian leader Jose Raul Mulino about possible consequences if Chinese influence continued, Mulino dismissed the pressure to revisit canal ownership. Meanwhile, discussions hint at a potential compromise regarding operations on both sides of the canal.

China's Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at enhancing infrastructure globally, was criticized by the US for increasing Chinese sway. However, China claims extensive cooperation and positive outcomes, urging Panama to resist external pressures and prioritize bilateral relations.

