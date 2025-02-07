Left Menu

Khamenei Rejects Trump's Call for New Iran Deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized talks with the U.S. as unwise, following Donald Trump's interest in a new nuclear agreement. Khamenei dismissed Trump's promises as unreliable, referencing the U.S.'s previous withdrawal from a 2015 pact. Iran remains open to resolving disputes but will retaliate if threatened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:01 IST
Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared discussions with the United States as neither smart nor honorable, citing a lack of trust in American promises. This comes in response to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed a desire to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Khamenei criticized Trump for not honoring past agreements, referencing the 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact. Despite reimposing crippling sanctions, Trump has shown interest in resuming talks, aiming for a 'verified nuclear peace agreement' to ease tensions.

With Khamenei stressing Iran's readiness to counter any American threats, the leader illustrated a cautious stance towards new negotiations. Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official indicated a willingness to give the U.S. a chance to resolve ongoing disputes, emphasizing Iran's readiness for reciprocal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

