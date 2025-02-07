Left Menu

Singapore Strengthens Racial Harmony with New Law Against Foreign Interference

Singapore has enacted a law to limit foreign influence in race-based organizations, aiming to safeguard its multicultural unity. The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill mandates transparency in foreign donations and affiliations. Although supported by the opposition, concerns remain about potential impacts on historical overseas ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:04 IST
Singapore Strengthens Racial Harmony with New Law Against Foreign Interference

Singapore has introduced a new law aimed at curbing foreign interference in race-based organizations, reinforcing its commitment to preserving racial harmony. The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, passed on Tuesday, mandates organizations designated as race-based to disclose foreign and anonymous donations, affiliations, and leadership.

Authorities can issue restraining orders to prevent organizations from accepting foreign donations, prohibiting anonymous contributions, or mandating the return of such funds. The law extends powers to the home affairs minister to impose restrictions against individuals engaged in activities that may jeopardize racial harmony in the city-state.

While the legislation was backed by the opposition, concerns were raised about its broad scope potentially affecting local entities with historical foreign connections. Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam emphasized the bill's symbolic significance in signaling Singapore's commitment to safeguarding racial harmony, despite challenges in enforcing it beyond national borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025