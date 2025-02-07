Singapore Strengthens Racial Harmony with New Law Against Foreign Interference

Singapore has introduced a new law aimed at curbing foreign interference in race-based organizations, reinforcing its commitment to preserving racial harmony. The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, passed on Tuesday, mandates organizations designated as race-based to disclose foreign and anonymous donations, affiliations, and leadership.

Authorities can issue restraining orders to prevent organizations from accepting foreign donations, prohibiting anonymous contributions, or mandating the return of such funds. The law extends powers to the home affairs minister to impose restrictions against individuals engaged in activities that may jeopardize racial harmony in the city-state.

While the legislation was backed by the opposition, concerns were raised about its broad scope potentially affecting local entities with historical foreign connections. Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam emphasized the bill's symbolic significance in signaling Singapore's commitment to safeguarding racial harmony, despite challenges in enforcing it beyond national borders.

