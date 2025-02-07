NATO's Defence Spending Soars Amid U.S. Pressure: A Closer Look

NATO's European members and Canada have bolstered their defence budgets, marking a 20% rise in spending for 2024 compared to the previous year. This increase aligns with pressure from the United States, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for increased military investment among NATO allies.

With Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine as a backdrop, many NATO members are eager to demonstrate their commitment to enhancing defence capabilities. The additional expenditures bring the collective defence budget of non-U.S. NATO members to over $485 billion.

Anticipation builds as NATO prepares for a meeting of defence ministers, where Secretary General Mark Rutte will facilitate discussions about escalating investment in the alliance's defence infrastructure. Secretary General Rutte confirmed this fiscal boost through a Reuters inquiry, emphasizing future strategies for defence spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)