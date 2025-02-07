Left Menu

AINRC-BJP Coalition Drives Holistic Development in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy stated that the AINRC-BJP coalition government focuses on holistic development in the Union Territory by addressing unemployment and implementing welfare schemes. He criticized the previous Congress government for hindering progress and affirmed current efforts to ensure timely benefits to all regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:44 IST
AINRC-BJP Coalition Drives Holistic Development in Puducherry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy affirmed the AINRC-BJP coalition government's commitment to holistic development in the Union Territory, fulfilling public expectations.

While addressing party members at the AINRC's 15th formation day, Rangasamy highlighted efforts to tackle youth unemployment by swiftly filling government vacancies. He attributed successful welfare initiatives to public cooperation and criticized the previous Congress regime for obstructing welfare schemes due to disputes with the former Lieutenant Governor.

The Chief Minister emphasized the coalition's priority in ensuring the timely delivery of monthly assistance to senior citizens, differently-abled persons, widows, and destitute women, as well as advancing infrastructure projects. Ministers and party officials were present, extending greetings to Rangasamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025