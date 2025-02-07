AINRC-BJP Coalition Drives Holistic Development in Puducherry
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy stated that the AINRC-BJP coalition government focuses on holistic development in the Union Territory by addressing unemployment and implementing welfare schemes. He criticized the previous Congress government for hindering progress and affirmed current efforts to ensure timely benefits to all regions.
- Country:
- India
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy affirmed the AINRC-BJP coalition government's commitment to holistic development in the Union Territory, fulfilling public expectations.
While addressing party members at the AINRC's 15th formation day, Rangasamy highlighted efforts to tackle youth unemployment by swiftly filling government vacancies. He attributed successful welfare initiatives to public cooperation and criticized the previous Congress regime for obstructing welfare schemes due to disputes with the former Lieutenant Governor.
The Chief Minister emphasized the coalition's priority in ensuring the timely delivery of monthly assistance to senior citizens, differently-abled persons, widows, and destitute women, as well as advancing infrastructure projects. Ministers and party officials were present, extending greetings to Rangasamy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment
Kejriwal's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Unemployment in Delhi
Providing employment will be my top priority on returning to power and I hope to end unemployment in Delhi in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal.
India's FY26 Budget: Balancing Fiscal Discipline and Developmental Goals
Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development