AINRC-BJP Coalition Drives Holistic Development in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy affirmed the AINRC-BJP coalition government's commitment to holistic development in the Union Territory, fulfilling public expectations.

While addressing party members at the AINRC's 15th formation day, Rangasamy highlighted efforts to tackle youth unemployment by swiftly filling government vacancies. He attributed successful welfare initiatives to public cooperation and criticized the previous Congress regime for obstructing welfare schemes due to disputes with the former Lieutenant Governor.

The Chief Minister emphasized the coalition's priority in ensuring the timely delivery of monthly assistance to senior citizens, differently-abled persons, widows, and destitute women, as well as advancing infrastructure projects. Ministers and party officials were present, extending greetings to Rangasamy.

