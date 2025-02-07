Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Voter Dynamics

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54%, drawing 94,51,997 participants. The process saw 50.42 lakh men, 44.08 lakh women, and 403 third-gender voters casting their votes, with the northeast district recording the highest engagement. Counting happens on Saturday, with varied exit poll predictions.

The Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a turnout of 60.54%, featuring 94,51,997 voters on Wednesday as reported by the Election Commission of India.

Men accounted for 50.42 lakh of the votes, while women comprised 44.08 lakh; 403 third-gender individuals also voted. The vote tally unfolds this Saturday.

Several exit polls favor a BJP win over the AAP, although some suggest a tight race. The northeast district topped voter turnout at 66.25%, contrasting the southeast's low turnout of 56.40%.

