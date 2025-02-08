Left Menu

Saffron Surge: BJP's Show in Delhi Elections

Initial trends indicate BJP leading in several key Delhi assembly seats, possibly ending AAP's political dominance. While Arvind Kejriwal trails, BJP's Kapil Mishra and others take the lead. With the election results pending, Delhi awaits to see if BJP makes a significant comeback since 1998.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 09:38 IST
Saffron Surge: BJP's Show in Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 24 assembly seats in Delhi, according to early counting trends on the Election Commission's website, with the AAP ahead in six.

However, TV channels show BJP leading in 44 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 36. AAP leads in 25 seats and Congress in one. Notable leaders like Kapil Mishra in Karawal Nagar are spearheading BJP's stronghold.

The results will determine if AAP's long-held political dominance continues amidst the potential resurgence of BJP, which hasn't held power since 1998. Voter turnout stood at 60.54% among Delhi's 1.55 crore eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025