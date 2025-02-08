Saffron Surge: BJP's Show in Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 24 assembly seats in Delhi, according to early counting trends on the Election Commission's website, with the AAP ahead in six.

However, TV channels show BJP leading in 44 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 36. AAP leads in 25 seats and Congress in one. Notable leaders like Kapil Mishra in Karawal Nagar are spearheading BJP's stronghold.

The results will determine if AAP's long-held political dominance continues amidst the potential resurgence of BJP, which hasn't held power since 1998. Voter turnout stood at 60.54% among Delhi's 1.55 crore eligible voters.

