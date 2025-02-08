BJP Eyes Historic Win in Delhi Amidst Election Showdown

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the ongoing Delhi elections, asserting that the party is not only leading in trends but will maintain its lead. Speaking to reporters, Manjhi remarked, "The BJP is ahead and will continue to be so."

Manjhi criticized the Congress for its persistent allegations concerning EVMs and voter lists, referring specifically to complaints voiced by the opposition. He advised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to speak with maturity, emphasizing, "He is not a child anymore."

The Election Commission of India reported at 11:38 am a lead for BJP on 45 seats, compared to AAP's 25 seats. In pivotal races, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. Delhi incumbent Atishi faces BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba in Kalkaji constituency.

Despite exit poll predictions favoring BJP, AAP leaders, who seek a third term, remain optimistic, recalling past underestimations of their performance. Meanwhile, the BJP, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vigorous campaign, aims to dominate after a 20-year hiatus. The Congress, once a dominant force for 15 years, continues its struggle for a comeback, having been seatless in recent assemblies.

The BJP has focused its campaign on criticizing AAP's governance, particularly regarding Delhi's infrastructure and alleged corruption. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have similarly scrutinized the AAP administration's record on infrastructure projects. The electoral contest is closely watched as BJP attempts a political resurgence in the National Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)