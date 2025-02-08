BJP Triumphs in Delhi: A Reality Check for AAP and Congress

Celebrating the BJP's success in Delhi's assembly elections, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised voters for upholding democratic values despite attempts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sway them with freebies.

In an assertive social media post, Kumar chastised AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of employing deceitful strategies. He stated that Delhi residents demonstrated discernment by rejecting these 'theatrics' while opting for progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further addressing regional political dynamics, Kumar warned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against indulging in corrupt practices, asserting that such actions would not secure electoral success.

