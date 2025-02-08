Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: A Reality Check for AAP and Congress

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar celebrated BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleged manipulative tactics. He emphasized that the public prioritized democracy and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Kumar also issued a warning to regional party BRS against corrupt practices.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:15 IST
Celebrating the BJP's success in Delhi's assembly elections, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised voters for upholding democratic values despite attempts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to sway them with freebies.

In an assertive social media post, Kumar chastised AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of employing deceitful strategies. He stated that Delhi residents demonstrated discernment by rejecting these 'theatrics' while opting for progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further addressing regional political dynamics, Kumar warned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against indulging in corrupt practices, asserting that such actions would not secure electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

