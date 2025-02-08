Left Menu

Memes Turn the Tables on Delhi Political Landscape

Following the BJP's expected victory in Delhi elections, social media parodies emerged, mocking AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's bold remarks about Narendra Modi. Online humor pinpointed internal disputes within AAP and viral content highlighted the political turmoil, using satire to narrate the party's electoral downslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:35 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to take control in the Delhi polls, edging out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Social media exploded with memes that humorously recalled AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's previous assertion that Narendra Modi would need another lifetime to win the capital.

Kejriwal's bold statement transformed into a meme sensation, further fueled by a viral sack race video illustrating BJP's anticipated win. The video portrayed the Congress wandering off course, with AAP trailing the saffron party. This typified the ongoing political skirmish narrated in a comedic light.

Memes focused on Rahul Gandhi at a petrol station metaphorically outlined Congress' dismal performance in Delhi. Meanwhile, netizens dissected AAP's failure, pointing to the tumultuous relations between Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, with allegations that interpersonal drama overshadowed voter engagement, reflecting AAP's electoral woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

