Historic BJP Victory in Delhi Assembly Polls: A Win for National Confidence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly polls as historic, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring national faith. Naidu criticized the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party's governance, citing pollution and inadequate leadership. He emphasized consistent policies as key to state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:36 IST
In a landmark victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured significant triumph in the Delhi Assembly polls, which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed as historic.

Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the win to public confidence in his leadership, while criticizing the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party government for Delhi's pollution and mismanagement.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of consistent governance policies, noting discrepancies in state progress due to leadership, while also addressing issues in Punjab under AAP's administration.

