Delhi Electorate Declares Capital ‘AAPda Mukt’

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president, announced that Delhi's electorate rejected the AAP's propaganda in recent assembly elections, making the capital 'aapda mukt'. Prime Minister Modi criticized AAP as a decade-old 'disaster'. BJP secured 40 seats while AAP managed 20. The victory attributed to Modi’s leadership and party efforts.
The president of Jharkhand BJP, Babulal Marandi, declared on Saturday that the people of Delhi had rendered the national capital 'aapda mukt' (free from AAP) by overwhelmingly rejecting the AAP's propaganda in the recent assembly elections.
According to the Election Commission, the BJP clinched victory in 40 seats and was leading in eight additional assembly segments, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 constituencies and was ahead in two more. Marandi remarked that Delhiites were disillusioned by the false promises that had stalled development and increased corruption, leading them to choose the BJP.
He attributed the BJP's success to the 'strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi' and the dedication of party workers, while thanking the people of Delhi for their support. Prime Minister Modi had recently criticized the AAP government as a decade-long 'aapda' affecting Delhi.
