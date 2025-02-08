Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Delhi: A Lesson in Leadership and Strategy

The Gujarat BJP celebrated a historic victory in Delhi elections, with leaders citing it as a defeat of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance and an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's policies. The BJP's triumph, with decisive wins over Congress and AAP, is seen as a testament to Modi's inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST
In a striking display of political strength, Gujarat BJP celebrated its remarkable victory in the Delhi elections, marking a pivotal moment for the party. Union Minister CR Paatil declared the win as a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal's perceived arrogance, indicating a shift in public sentiment.

BJP's success, winning 48 out of 70 seats and overcoming the majority threshold of 36, underscores the endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing approach. The landslide victory sees AAP relegated to only 22 seats, revealing the electorate's preference for a 'double-engine government', aligning state and central leadership.

The triumph was acknowledged with celebrations at Kamalam, the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Leaders attributed the victory to the public's trust in Modi's leadership, highlighting the BJP's focus on inclusive governance and refraining from exploiting the underprivileged for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

