Afrikaners Decline Trump's Resettlement Offer Amid Tensions

South African Afrikaner groups have dismissed President Donald Trump's proposal to offer them refuge in the United States. The plan, part of an executive order signed by Trump, halted financial aid to South Africa, citing alleged rights violations against the white minority by the South African government.

The Trump administration accused the South African authorities of permitting violent attacks on Afrikaner farmers and enacting a contentious land expropriation law. The South African government refuted these claims, emphasizing the absence of systematic violence against white farmers and describing Trump's narrative as misleading.

Afrikaner representatives expressed determination to stay in South Africa. They criticized the depiction of Afrikaners as oppressed, highlighting their privileged economic status. The South African government condemned Trump's executive order as based on falsehoods and pointed out contrasting U.S. immigration policies.

