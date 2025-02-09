Left Menu

Protest at CFPB: Workers Resist New Leadership Amid Controversy

Approximately 100 workers at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau protested against new leadership under President Trump's management director Russell Vought. Concerns grew over data access granted to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The protest highlighted fears over sensitive data misuse and potential agency dismantling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 00:12 IST
Protest at CFPB: Workers Resist New Leadership Amid Controversy

In Washington, a notable protest unfolded as approximately 100 staff members of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rallied outside their headquarters. This demonstration emerged following the installation of Russell Vought as the new management and budget director by President Donald Trump. As temperatures dropped, staff members of the CFPB Union NTEU 335 voiced their concerns loudly, supported by honking motorists.

The unease grew after a Wall Street Journal report indicated that agents from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency gained 'read-only' access to sensitive CFPB systems. Musk had alluded to the agency's potential shutdown in a provocative social media post: 'CFPB RIP.'

The situation has ignited fears over privacy and data protection, prompting the CFPB Union's vow to explore legal avenues. With the agency's critical regulatory role, the unfolding events signify tension in financial oversight, bringing stakeholders to demand action against potential threats to data integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

