Minister Sacked Amid WhatsApp Controversy

British junior minister Andrew Gwynne has been dismissed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a controversy involving inappropriate WhatsApp messages. The messages, which Gwynne himself admitted were "badly misjudged," led to his suspension from the Labour Party.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, Gwynne expressed regret, noting, "I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offense I've caused." He accepted the decisions made by Starmer and the Labour Party, expressing his intention to support them despite his suspension.

This incident is part of broader challenges faced by the Labour Party, including recent resignations of ministers and a decline in popularity in opinion polls. Prime Minister Starmer has emphasized a commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct in public office, as demonstrated by these decisive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)