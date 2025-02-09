Japan Aims to Dodge U.S. Tariffs through Strategic Investments
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shows confidence in avoiding heightened U.S. tariffs by emphasizing Japan's significant investments in America, especially in job creation. During his White House visit, Ishiba assured President Trump of Japan's continuous investment in sectors like steel and autos to bridge the trade surplus.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a statement on Sunday, expressed confidence that Japan can sidestep heightened U.S. tariffs. According to Ishiba, President Donald Trump acknowledged Japan's substantial investments in the U.S., which are pivotal for American job creation.
Ishiba, after his summit with Trump at the White House, highlighted that they did not directly address auto tariffs concerns. Nonetheless, he remains hopeful that Japan will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs that could escalate tensions. Trump has already announced tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.
Ishiba emphasized the importance of mutual benefits in trade policies, particularly in sectors like liquefied natural gas, steel, AI, and automobiles, where Japanese companies could further invest to mitigate the trade surplus. He also touched on the significance of maintaining American management within investments, reflecting Trump's priorities.
