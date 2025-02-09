Left Menu

BJP's Rhythmic Victory: The Role of Campaign Songs in Delhi

The BJP's significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections was strongly supported by its strategic use of captivating campaign songs. With voices like Manoj Tiwari singing 'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye,' these songs communicated a message of change, contributing substantially to the BJP's political narrative and eventual success in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:05 IST
BJP's Rhythmic Victory: The Role of Campaign Songs in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attributed its triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections to several factors, notably its resonant campaign songs. Among them were compositions by party MP Manoj Tiwari that became anthems of change.

The BJP utilized four prominent songs during the intensive month-long campaign leading to the February 5 elections. Following the announcement of results on Saturday, party leaders praised the influence of these musical pieces on the electoral outcome.

'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye,' performed by Tiwari, emerged as a standout track, encapsulating the desire for transformation in Delhi and becoming a staple in the BJP's critique of the AAP's governance. The BJP regained control in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 seats, marking a comeback after more than 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025