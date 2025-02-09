BJP's Rhythmic Victory: The Role of Campaign Songs in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attributed its triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections to several factors, notably its resonant campaign songs. Among them were compositions by party MP Manoj Tiwari that became anthems of change.

The BJP utilized four prominent songs during the intensive month-long campaign leading to the February 5 elections. Following the announcement of results on Saturday, party leaders praised the influence of these musical pieces on the electoral outcome.

'Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye,' performed by Tiwari, emerged as a standout track, encapsulating the desire for transformation in Delhi and becoming a staple in the BJP's critique of the AAP's governance. The BJP regained control in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 seats, marking a comeback after more than 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)