Parvesh Verma's Vision: Transforming Delhi's Yamuna Riverfront

BJP leader Parvesh Verma emphasized the development of the Yamuna riverfront as a key priority for his party. Highlighting the neglect of rural areas by previous governments, Verma aims to complete his father's unfinished projects. His victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal positions him as a top contender for the chief minister role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:32 IST
BJP leader Parvesh Verma, a frontrunner for the Delhi chief ministership, announced on Sunday that his party aims to prioritize the development of the Yamuna riverfront.

After paying respects to his father, former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, in Mundka, Verma criticized previous administrations for neglecting rural regions and poor road conditions. "Revamping the Yamuna riverfront will be one of our main priorities," he stated.

Verma also expressed his commitment to completing his father's unfinished projects and acknowledged the support BJP received from Delhi citizens. "With the blessings of the people and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will build a beautiful Delhi for all," he declared. His narrow victory over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal positions him as a key contender for the top position in the next BJP government.

