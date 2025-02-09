Kosovo's Pivotal Election: A Test for Kurti's Leadership

Kosovo is set for a parliamentary election this Sunday, which poses a significant challenge for Prime Minister Albin Kurti. His party, the Vetevendosje! or Self-Determination Movement, had a sweeping victory four years ago but is uncertain if it will secure an outright majority this time.

This election is particularly momentous as it marks the first complete four-year parliamentary mandate since Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It will also outline future negotiations with Serbia, crucially affecting Kosovo's political landscape. These stalled talks, under US and EU mediation, were sidelined in previous party agendas.

The election features nearly 600 candidates vying for 120 parliamentary seats. The result may lead to coalition talks if Kurti's party falls short of a majority. Other challenges include Kosovo's strained relations with Western powers due to unilateral governmental actions, threatening both international aid and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)