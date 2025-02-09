BJP's Strategic Choice: The Race for Delhi Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the midst of a strategic decision-making process to select a new chief minister for Delhi, following its triumphant win in the assembly elections, ending a 26-year wait for power.

Key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party officials, have been conducting internal consultations to evaluate potential candidates from a diverse pool that reflects widespread community support.

Historically, the BJP has surprised observers by appointing less conspicuous yet capable individuals to leadership positions, and the current situation in Delhi is poised to follow a similar strategic route, according to party insiders.

