BJP's Strategic Choice: The Race for Delhi Chief Minister
BJP is strategizing to choose a new chief minister for Delhi after a victory in assembly polls. Discussions among senior leaders are ongoing, considering candidates from diverse backgrounds. Historical decisions show BJP's pattern of unexpected choices, despite many visible potential candidates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the midst of a strategic decision-making process to select a new chief minister for Delhi, following its triumphant win in the assembly elections, ending a 26-year wait for power.
Key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party officials, have been conducting internal consultations to evaluate potential candidates from a diverse pool that reflects widespread community support.
Historically, the BJP has surprised observers by appointing less conspicuous yet capable individuals to leadership positions, and the current situation in Delhi is poised to follow a similar strategic route, according to party insiders.
