Political Dialogue Stalls as PTI and Government Reach Deadlock

Political negotiations between Imran Khan's PTI and the Pakistani government have stalled, with PTI's Omar Ayub Khan expressing skepticism about the dialogues' resumption. Despite initial goodwill, talks failed to progress, leading to deadlock after three sessions. The PTI criticized the government's lack of commitment and is now considering renewed protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Political negotiations between the governing coalition in Pakistan and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached an impasse. PTI's Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub Khan, declared that dialogue avenues had been exhausted, criticizing the government's lack of commitment to negotiations.

The initial discussions, aimed at resolving heightened political tensions since December, failed to bear fruit despite three rounds of talks. PTI accused the government of lacking goodwill and intent, citing this as the reason for the ongoing deadlock. A fourth session was refused by PTI, citing unfulfilled demands and unresolved issues.

As the formal invitation for talks remains unissued by the government's negotiation committee, PTI has signaled a return to protest tactics. Meanwhile, PTI's Barrister Gohar Ali Khan made it clear that the party seeks no external intervention for former prime minister Imran Khan's release, asserting that their efforts are focused on democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

