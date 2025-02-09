Left Menu

Tenuous Truce: The Fragile Peace in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor

Israel withdraws troops from Gaza's Netzarim corridor under a ceasefire with Hamas, signaling a fragile step towards peace. The initial truce included crossing permissions, and hostage negotiations, but extensions face challenges. External proposals complicate matters while violence persists in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mughraqa | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have initiated a strategic withdrawal from the crucial Netzarim corridor in Gaza, fulfilling a key part of their commitments under a delicate ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The agreement, peppered with challenges, aims to extend the ceasefire and negotiate the release of more Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The initial phase of the ceasefire commenced with Israel allowing free crossing for Palestinians through Netzarim, a move that saw thousands journeying across Gaza. However, negotiations for the second phase, aimed at extending the truce, releasing hostages, and ensuring Israeli withdrawal, face significant hurdles.

Complicating the peace process are proposals such as the one from US President Donald Trump suggesting relocation of Gaza's population. Meanwhile, violence escalates in the West Bank amid ongoing Israeli military operations, highlighting the complex and volatile nature of the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

