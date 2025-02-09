Battle for Bengal: BJP Aims for 2026 Victory

Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan predicts BJP's ascendancy in West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections. He criticizes the Mamata Banerjee-led government for obstructing central projects and undermining UGC's authority. Pradhan emphasizes BJP's significant vote share, urging state cooperation in educational reforms and infrastructure development initiated by the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:07 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. He condemned the Mamata Banerjee administration for allegedly stalling central projects while accused of disregarding the state.

Pradhan highlighted that the BJP, having consistently garnered a 30-40% vote share since 2019, needs just an additional 10% to oust the current government. He cited past electoral successes, including the BJP's significant gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Minister criticized West Bengal's handling of educational policies and infrastructure projects, urging cooperation to foster development. He accused the state of prioritizing political considerations over progress. Pradhan underscored the Centre's commitment to connectivity and multilingual education through various initiatives.

