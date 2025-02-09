Left Menu

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador's presidential election sees Daniel Noboa poised to win as he promises to curb crime through military presence. With critiques on his crime control measures, his main rival Luisa Gonzalez proposes military operations and social plans to deal with violence. Both emphasize fraud prevention during the voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:08 IST
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa appears to be the favored candidate to secure victory in the presidential election, owing to his firm stance on crime reduction. Despite criticism from rivals about his crime-fighting efforts, Noboa has cited a significant decline in violent incidents due to the deployment of military forces on the streets and within prisons.

Noboa faces opposition from Luisa Gonzalez, who demands comprehensive military and police actions against crime, alongside a social spending initiative in troubled areas. Gonzalez condemned the head of the national electoral council, Diana Atamaint, accusing her of allowing Noboa to flout campaign regulations. The electoral council is set to release preliminary results at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Noboa has also introduced new policies aimed at boosting voter support, such as aid for U.S. returnee migrants and economic collaborations with Canada. Meanwhile, voters will also be selecting 151 assembly members, shaping the future legislative body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025