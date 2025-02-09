Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency
Ecuador's presidential election sees Daniel Noboa poised to win as he promises to curb crime through military presence. With critiques on his crime control measures, his main rival Luisa Gonzalez proposes military operations and social plans to deal with violence. Both emphasize fraud prevention during the voting process.
On Sunday, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa appears to be the favored candidate to secure victory in the presidential election, owing to his firm stance on crime reduction. Despite criticism from rivals about his crime-fighting efforts, Noboa has cited a significant decline in violent incidents due to the deployment of military forces on the streets and within prisons.
Noboa faces opposition from Luisa Gonzalez, who demands comprehensive military and police actions against crime, alongside a social spending initiative in troubled areas. Gonzalez condemned the head of the national electoral council, Diana Atamaint, accusing her of allowing Noboa to flout campaign regulations. The electoral council is set to release preliminary results at 7:30 p.m. local time.
Noboa has also introduced new policies aimed at boosting voter support, such as aid for U.S. returnee migrants and economic collaborations with Canada. Meanwhile, voters will also be selecting 151 assembly members, shaping the future legislative body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
