Political Upheaval: Colombian Cabinet Reshuffle
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for his cabinet to resign amidst a reshuffle following Environment Minister Susana Muhamad's resignation in protest. Muhamad opposed the appointment of Armando Benedetti, who faces allegations of misconduct. The reshuffle aims to better align with the government's social mandate.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced he has requested resignations from his cabinet as part of a planned reshuffle. This decision follows Environment Minister Susana Muhamad's resignation in protest over a contentious cabinet appointment.
Petro, in a social media statement, mentioned the need to align the cabinet more closely with the government's agenda but withheld specific details. Muhamad's resignation stemmed from her disagreement with the appointment of Armando Benedetti, who faced allegations of violent conduct and influence peddling.
Despite stepping down, Muhamad will continue her role as president of the United Nations COP16 on biodiversity. Benedetti has dismissed the allegations as false. The political shake-up aims to strengthen compliance with the voters' mandate.
