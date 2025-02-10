Left Menu

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces growing pressure to extend a Gaza ceasefire amid shock over emaciated hostages. With little progress in talks, the U.S. President Trump renews his pledge to control Gaza. Emerging proposals, including one for resettling Gaza's population, face widespread international criticism.

Updated: 10-02-2025 06:03 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under mounting pressure following the shocking condition of released hostages, prompting calls to extend the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. This comes as discussions for a second phase, involving more hostage releases and an Israeli withdrawal, appear stalled despite Israel's latest commitments.

Netanyahu dispatched a delegation to Qatar, a central mediator in the peace talks; however, the low-level nature of the delegation hints at a possible lack of breakthrough. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is set to meet with security Cabinet ministers after his return from the U.S., where President Trump reiterated his controversial stance on controlling the Gaza Strip.

President Trump has proposed acquiring Gaza, facilitating resettlement by other Middle Eastern nations, and dismantling the current conditions to prevent Hamas from resuming control. This proposal, however, faces substantial moral, legal, and political challenges, sparking backlash from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who have condemned the move as a diversion from Israeli policies in Gaza.

