Australia Pushes for Tariff Exemptions on Steel and Aluminium Exports to U.S.
Australia's Trade Minister is advocating for steel and aluminium export exemptions from U.S. tariffs, citing the creation of American jobs and mutual defence benefits. Australia's ongoing talks with the U.S. administration are part of a broader effort tied to defence collaborations like the AUKUS submarine project.
Australia is seeking an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium exports, emphasizing the economic and defense advantages of such trade. Trade Minister Don Farrell highlighted the benefits of free trade during talks with U.S. officials, despite President Trump's recent tariff announcements.
Farrell noted that Australian steel and aluminium support thousands of well-paying American jobs and are integral to shared defense interests between the two allied countries. Australia aims to replicate its 2018 tariff exemption success as officials continue dialogues with the U.S.
The discussions coincide with Australia's strategic contributions to U.S. defense, including a significant investment in the U.S. submarine industry through the AUKUS defense pact, underscoring the urgency of securing exemptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
