Left Menu

Australia Pushes for Tariff Exemptions on Steel and Aluminium Exports to U.S.

Australia's Trade Minister is advocating for steel and aluminium export exemptions from U.S. tariffs, citing the creation of American jobs and mutual defence benefits. Australia's ongoing talks with the U.S. administration are part of a broader effort tied to defence collaborations like the AUKUS submarine project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:16 IST
Australia Pushes for Tariff Exemptions on Steel and Aluminium Exports to U.S.

Australia is seeking an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium exports, emphasizing the economic and defense advantages of such trade. Trade Minister Don Farrell highlighted the benefits of free trade during talks with U.S. officials, despite President Trump's recent tariff announcements.

Farrell noted that Australian steel and aluminium support thousands of well-paying American jobs and are integral to shared defense interests between the two allied countries. Australia aims to replicate its 2018 tariff exemption success as officials continue dialogues with the U.S.

The discussions coincide with Australia's strategic contributions to U.S. defense, including a significant investment in the U.S. submarine industry through the AUKUS defense pact, underscoring the urgency of securing exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025