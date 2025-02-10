Priyanka Gandhi Calls Manipur CM's Resignation 'Long Overdue'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a scathing critique of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's delayed resignation, labeling it as 'long overdue' given the persistent violence in the state.

The violent unrest, rampant since May 2023, has resulted in over 250 lives lost and thousands left homeless. Singh's resignation came on Sunday, tendered to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, spent two days attending various programs in her constituency. Ahead of her return to New Delhi, she plans to visit families affected by wild animal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)