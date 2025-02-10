Priyanka Gandhi Calls Manipur CM's Resignation 'Long Overdue'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating his resignation was overdue due to ongoing violence. Singh resigned after two years of ethnic conflict resulted in over 250 deaths. Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, attended local programs and plans to visit victims of animal attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a scathing critique of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's delayed resignation, labeling it as 'long overdue' given the persistent violence in the state.
The violent unrest, rampant since May 2023, has resulted in over 250 lives lost and thousands left homeless. Singh's resignation came on Sunday, tendered to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
Meanwhile, Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, spent two days attending various programs in her constituency. Ahead of her return to New Delhi, she plans to visit families affected by wild animal attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNHCR Raises Alarm as Violence in Eastern DRC Escalates: Over 400,000 Displaced in 2025
Political Showdown: Ex-BJP MLA vs. Independent MLA Erupts in Violence
Escalating Violence: Tragic Losses in Nigeria's Battle Against Insurgency
Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns
Violence Erupts Amid Ceasefire Tensions in Southern Lebanon