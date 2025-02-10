Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Manipur CM's Resignation 'Long Overdue'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating his resignation was overdue due to ongoing violence. Singh resigned after two years of ethnic conflict resulted in over 250 deaths. Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, attended local programs and plans to visit victims of animal attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:21 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a scathing critique of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's delayed resignation, labeling it as 'long overdue' given the persistent violence in the state.

The violent unrest, rampant since May 2023, has resulted in over 250 lives lost and thousands left homeless. Singh's resignation came on Sunday, tendered to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, spent two days attending various programs in her constituency. Ahead of her return to New Delhi, she plans to visit families affected by wild animal attacks.

