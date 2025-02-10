Left Menu

BJP Clinches Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP's impressive triumph in the Delhi assembly elections marks a strategic win under Narendra Modi's leadership. With a majority of seats and AAP's defeat, BJP asserts its political dominance. The party leaders credit Modi's leadership, echoing a call for dynamic opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:11 IST
BJP Clinches Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the Delhi assembly elections, as party MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In remarks to ANI, Sharma took aim at the INDIA bloc, urging them to adopt Modi's active and hardworking approach.

In the aftermath of the victory, praise for PM Modi was widespread among BJP leaders. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale described the win as a 'massive hat trick', referring to previous victories in Haryana and Maharashtra under Modi's stewardship. Athawale emphasized the electorate's preference for development over corruption.

The election results delivered a decisive return to power for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years. The party won a commanding two-thirds majority with 48 out of 70 seats, emphatically defeating AAP. Meanwhile, Congress failed to secure any seats, marking another setback for the once-dominant party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025