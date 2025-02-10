BJP Clinches Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the Delhi assembly elections, as party MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In remarks to ANI, Sharma took aim at the INDIA bloc, urging them to adopt Modi's active and hardworking approach.

In the aftermath of the victory, praise for PM Modi was widespread among BJP leaders. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale described the win as a 'massive hat trick', referring to previous victories in Haryana and Maharashtra under Modi's stewardship. Athawale emphasized the electorate's preference for development over corruption.

The election results delivered a decisive return to power for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years. The party won a commanding two-thirds majority with 48 out of 70 seats, emphatically defeating AAP. Meanwhile, Congress failed to secure any seats, marking another setback for the once-dominant party.

