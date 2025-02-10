Chaos Unfolds: Trump's Federal Workforce Shakeup Faces Legal Challenges

Ahead of an important judicial ruling, a U.S. judge is set to deliberate on President Donald Trump's contentious offer to buy out two million federal employees. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to radically reshape the federal government structure.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole will hear the case in Boston, challenged by federal workers' unions that argue the initiative is illegal due to Congress not approving necessary funding. Trump's trust in Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, to oversee the downsizing through the Department of Government Efficiency has alarmed many.

Critics, including Democrats and unions, fear Musk's team may have unchecked access to sensitive government data while key federal agencies face potential dismantling. The controversy unfolds amid a complex legal and political battleground as further lawsuits emerge over Trump's aggressive reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)