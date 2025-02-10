Euphoria in Parliament: BJP's Triumph Sparks Heated Sloganeering
Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, members celebrated in Parliament with slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi, causing tensions and objections from the opposition. Despite the speaker's efforts to maintain order, disruptions continued until proceedings resumed focus on regular legislative duties.
The BJP's recent success in the Delhi Assembly elections sparked celebrations in Parliament, with ruling party members chanting 'Modi, Modi' in both houses. This prompted strong reactions and objections from opposition members, notably Congress MPs who viewed the slogans as undemocratic.
During the Lok Sabha session, Speaker Om Birla attempted to restore order, calling for the Question Hour amid the uproar. Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought to calm the tensions, emphasizing the importance of respectful discourse.
The BJP's victory marks their return to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats. The political atmosphere remains charged as the government and opposition continue to navigate the complex dynamics of parliamentary proceedings.
