Russia Open to Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commended the Trump administration's willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Ryabkov emphasized the need for discussions to address the root causes and warned against ultimatums, urging equal basis negotiations.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:13 IST
In a recent statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for showing interest in discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict. He stated that Moscow is ready to engage in negotiations provided they occur on an equal footing.

Ryabkov stressed the importance of addressing the fundamental causes behind the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He insisted that any dialogue should consider the "reality on the ground" to be effective and constructive.

Furthermore, Ryabkov firmly stated that any ultimatums directed at Moscow would not yield success, advocating for an approach rooted in mutual respect and equality.

