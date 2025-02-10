Russia Open to Dialogue with Trump on Ukraine

In a recent statement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for showing interest in discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict. He stated that Moscow is ready to engage in negotiations provided they occur on an equal footing.

Ryabkov stressed the importance of addressing the fundamental causes behind the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He insisted that any dialogue should consider the "reality on the ground" to be effective and constructive.

Furthermore, Ryabkov firmly stated that any ultimatums directed at Moscow would not yield success, advocating for an approach rooted in mutual respect and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)