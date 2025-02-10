Budget Cuts in External Affairs: A 'Musk' Move by Finance Minister?
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has raised concerns about the consistent reduction in budgetary allocations for the Ministry of External Affairs over recent years. During a discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, he questioned if this reduction signifies a downsizing of India's global diplomatic footprint.
Senior Congress figure P Chidambaram has expressed apprehension regarding the yearly decrease in the budget allocated to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
During a discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, Chidambaram questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's motives, suggesting a resemblance to Elon Musk's cost-cutting strategies in the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.
Highlighting budgetary figures, Chidambaram pointed out a significant reduction from Rs 28,915 crore in 2023-24 to a proposed Rs 20,517 crore in 2025-26, raising speculation about the potential downsizing of embassies and consulates.
