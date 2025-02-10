Left Menu

Ecuador on Edge: Noboa and González Face Off in Pivotal Runoff Election

Guayaquil | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:35 IST
Ecuador prepares for a decisive runoff election, pitting conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa against leftist lawyer Luisa González. This election follows the October 2023 snap election, marking a pivotal moment for the nation.

Crime and security have become central issues for voters, with Noboa's tough tactics gaining both support and criticism. His presidency has seen a reduction in homicide rates but not enough to offset growing concerns over other crime types like extortion.

Luisa González, a relative newcomer on the political stage and backed by former President Rafael Correa, offers a focus on economic revival. As Ecuadorians cast their votes, the nation stands at a crossroads, grappling with the dual challenges of crime and economic distress.

