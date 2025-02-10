Traffic Turmoil Amid Mahakumbh Devotee Surge: Political Blame Game Intensifies
Devotee traffic headed to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has caused massive jams in Madhya Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to urge relief efforts. Opposition parties criticized the handling by BJP-led governments. Critics highlight inadequate facilities amid the traffic chaos, emphasizing a lack of coordination between the states.
The influx of devotees traveling to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has resulted in extensive traffic jams in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The congestion spans up to 30 kilometers, affecting neighboring districts like Katni, Satna, and Jabalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for immediate relief and basic amenities for those stranded.
Political blame games have erupted, with opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Jitu Patwari criticizing the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They accuse the administrations of mismanagement and inadequate planning, leading to chaos for pilgrims.
Yadav urged cooperation between the public, officials, and BJP workers to alleviate the situation. Opposition figures highlighted the disconnect between state promises and ground realities, underscoring the pressing need for a coordinated response as the Mahakumbh approaches.
