Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil Amid Mahakumbh Devotee Surge: Political Blame Game Intensifies

Devotee traffic headed to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has caused massive jams in Madhya Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to urge relief efforts. Opposition parties criticized the handling by BJP-led governments. Critics highlight inadequate facilities amid the traffic chaos, emphasizing a lack of coordination between the states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:16 IST
Traffic Turmoil Amid Mahakumbh Devotee Surge: Political Blame Game Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The influx of devotees traveling to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has resulted in extensive traffic jams in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The congestion spans up to 30 kilometers, affecting neighboring districts like Katni, Satna, and Jabalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for immediate relief and basic amenities for those stranded.

Political blame games have erupted, with opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Jitu Patwari criticizing the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They accuse the administrations of mismanagement and inadequate planning, leading to chaos for pilgrims.

Yadav urged cooperation between the public, officials, and BJP workers to alleviate the situation. Opposition figures highlighted the disconnect between state promises and ground realities, underscoring the pressing need for a coordinated response as the Mahakumbh approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025