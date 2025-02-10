Mexico Poised to React to U.S. Tariff Threats

Amidst escalating trade tensions, Mexico is taking a cautious approach, opting to delay its response until U.S. President Donald Trump officially announces new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Speculation has been rife as Trump prepares to unveil 25% tariffs on these materials, marking a significant move in his administration's ongoing shake-up of trade policy.

This development has substantial implications for Mexico, a major steel exporter to the United States, as the country evaluates its potential response to the looming tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)