U.S.-Ukraine Relations: High-Stakes Diplomatic Visit on the Horizon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that significant figures from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are scheduled to visit Ukraine this week.

The announcement was made in a video released by Ukrainian media outlet UNIAN. Zelenskiy confirmed that the visit will occur before the upcoming Munich Security Conference this weekend.

During the conference, Zelenskiy intends to hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, signaling a pivotal moment in Ukraine-U.S. diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)