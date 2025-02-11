Left Menu

Ceasefire Crucial for Hostage Release: Hamas Official

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, urges U.S. President Donald Trump to respect the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli prisoners. He criticizes Trump's threats, which he says only complicate negotiations, amid Hamas's accusations of Israel violating the ceasefire.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to adhere to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement as the only means to secure the return of Israeli prisoners.

Zuhri emphasized that Trump's threats complicate the situation and insisted that both parties must respect the terms.

This comes after Trump warned Palestinians of chaos if hostages were not released, while Hamas accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire.

