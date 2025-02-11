Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: A Political Battle in Court

Rahul Gandhi faced a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra for remarks made in 2018. Despite procedural delays, Gandhi eventually appeared in court, denied the charges, and labeled them as politically motivated. The court directed Mishra to present evidence, with the next hearing scheduled for February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: A Political Battle in Court
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a special court addressed the defamation suit involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was filed by Vijay Mishra, a local BJP politician, following Gandhi's alleged derogatory comments about Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections in 2018.

Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj and active under the Kotwali Dehat police jurisdiction, felt aggrieved by Gandhi's 2018 remarks. This initiated a prolonged legal battle, which saw little progress in the initial years due to Gandhi's absences in court.

However, in December 2023, Gandhi responded to a court warrant and appeared to record his statement in July 2024, declaring his innocence and asserting political motives behind the case. The court requested Mishra to provide evidence, setting the next hearing for February 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025