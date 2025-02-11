Diplomacy by Deal: Trump's Global Strategy Unraveled
U.S. President Donald Trump's transactional diplomacy reshapes global trade and alliances. Countries, including Mexico, Canada, Japan, and India, respond with concessions and investments. European NATO allies face pressure on defense as Trump demands revenue from Ukraine's minerals in exchange for support. The strategy tests international relationships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:24 IST
President Donald Trump is redefining global diplomacy with a transactional approach that extends ultimatums and demands concessions worldwide.
Nations from Mexico to Japan are navigating this challenging landscape, offering investments and policy shifts to align with Trump's expectations, often creating more symbolic than substantial changes.
European NATO allies face increased defense spending demands as Trump seeks a share of Ukraine's mineral profits, testing alliances and exploring resource partnerships amidst geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Demands Halt to M23 Offensive
UN Security Council Demands Immediate Withdrawal of External Forces in DRC
UN Experts Commend Cyprus on Maritime Security Regulations on Private Security Companies
Security Tightened as Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi Amid Mahakumbh Surge
IAEA’s Pivotal Role Highlighted at Davos: Nuclear Energy, AI, and Global Security Take Center Stage