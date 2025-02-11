Diplomacy by Deal: Trump's Global Strategy Unraveled

President Donald Trump is redefining global diplomacy with a transactional approach that extends ultimatums and demands concessions worldwide.

Nations from Mexico to Japan are navigating this challenging landscape, offering investments and policy shifts to align with Trump's expectations, often creating more symbolic than substantial changes.

European NATO allies face increased defense spending demands as Trump seeks a share of Ukraine's mineral profits, testing alliances and exploring resource partnerships amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)