Leadership Struggle in Manipur: A Political Turmoil

In the midst of a leadership crisis in Manipur, BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and state party president A Sharda Devi met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

This high-stake meeting follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as internal dissent rises within the state BJP.

The political turmoil is exacerbated by over 250 deaths and thousands rendered homeless due to ongoing ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)