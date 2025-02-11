Manipur Journalist Apologizes After Alleged Abduction
Senior journalist Yambem Laba was allegedly abducted by armed men following comments he made regarding a political group on television. After apologizing for his statements, he was released. This incident comes amidst political turmoil in Manipur, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.
In a dramatic turn of events, senior journalist Yambem Laba was allegedly taken from his home in Manipur by a group of armed men early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly released after apologizing to a banned outfit for derogatory remarks.
According to family members, Laba's troubles began on Monday following his participation in a media discussion where he commented on the political turmoil gripping Manipur since Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation. At approximately 3 am Tuesday, armed individuals arrived at his Imphal West home and forcibly took him away, officials reported.
Laba, a journalist with The Statesman, addressed the media from an undisclosed location, apologizing for calling the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a group in a ceasefire with the government, a 'surrendered group.' He admitted his error and retracted his statements, paving the way for his release and return home after police intervention.
