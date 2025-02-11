Left Menu

Manipur Journalist Apologizes After Alleged Abduction

Senior journalist Yambem Laba was allegedly abducted by armed men following comments he made regarding a political group on television. After apologizing for his statements, he was released. This incident comes amidst political turmoil in Manipur, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:29 IST
Manipur Journalist Apologizes After Alleged Abduction
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, senior journalist Yambem Laba was allegedly taken from his home in Manipur by a group of armed men early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly released after apologizing to a banned outfit for derogatory remarks.

According to family members, Laba's troubles began on Monday following his participation in a media discussion where he commented on the political turmoil gripping Manipur since Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation. At approximately 3 am Tuesday, armed individuals arrived at his Imphal West home and forcibly took him away, officials reported.

Laba, a journalist with The Statesman, addressed the media from an undisclosed location, apologizing for calling the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a group in a ceasefire with the government, a 'surrendered group.' He admitted his error and retracted his statements, paving the way for his release and return home after police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025