Manipur Journalist Apologizes After Alleged Abduction

In a dramatic turn of events, senior journalist Yambem Laba was allegedly taken from his home in Manipur by a group of armed men early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly released after apologizing to a banned outfit for derogatory remarks.

According to family members, Laba's troubles began on Monday following his participation in a media discussion where he commented on the political turmoil gripping Manipur since Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation. At approximately 3 am Tuesday, armed individuals arrived at his Imphal West home and forcibly took him away, officials reported.

Laba, a journalist with The Statesman, addressed the media from an undisclosed location, apologizing for calling the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a group in a ceasefire with the government, a 'surrendered group.' He admitted his error and retracted his statements, paving the way for his release and return home after police intervention.

