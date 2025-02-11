Democrats Push to Protect USAID from Trump's Dismantling Efforts

In a fresh political confrontation, Democratic lawmakers are advancing a bill designed to stop President Trump from using government resources to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The bill, primarily sponsored by Sara Jacobs and backed by 15 other Democrats, underscores Congressional authority in maintaining USAID's independent status.

The proposed legislation, not previously disclosed to the public, aims to bar any allocation of funds towards efforts that include salary payments to dismantling staff, a move partly associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The bill asserts that only Congress holds the power to dissolve USAID, ensuring reforms align with legal stipulations.

The passage of this bill faces a challenging trajectory in the Republican-dominated House and Senate. Nonetheless, supporters remain hopeful given past bipartisan support for USAID. This development emerges amidst Trump's foreign aid halt initiative, in alignment with his 'America First' policy, which has severely impacted USAID's global aid operations.

