Left Menu

Democrats Push to Protect USAID from Trump's Dismantling Efforts

Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill aimed at preventing the Trump administration from using public funds to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The bill, led by Sara Jacobs, stipulates that only Congress can abolish USAID, countering moves by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:32 IST
Democrats Push to Protect USAID from Trump's Dismantling Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh political confrontation, Democratic lawmakers are advancing a bill designed to stop President Trump from using government resources to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The bill, primarily sponsored by Sara Jacobs and backed by 15 other Democrats, underscores Congressional authority in maintaining USAID's independent status.

The proposed legislation, not previously disclosed to the public, aims to bar any allocation of funds towards efforts that include salary payments to dismantling staff, a move partly associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The bill asserts that only Congress holds the power to dissolve USAID, ensuring reforms align with legal stipulations.

The passage of this bill faces a challenging trajectory in the Republican-dominated House and Senate. Nonetheless, supporters remain hopeful given past bipartisan support for USAID. This development emerges amidst Trump's foreign aid halt initiative, in alignment with his 'America First' policy, which has severely impacted USAID's global aid operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025