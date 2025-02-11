Adams Dodges Legal Bullet, Faces Political Struggle

New York Mayor Eric Adams is potentially on the verge of seeing the serious criminal charges against him dismissed, but the political implications of the allegations still loom large over his re-election bid.

The Justice Department has instructed federal prosecutors to dismiss a five-count indictment against Adams, claiming it was politically motivated. However, this decision does not necessarily clear all hurdles for the mayor's political future.

Adams must still confront a crowded Democratic primary and the possibility of former Governor Andrew Cuomo entering the race. With New Yorkers' dissatisfaction over city issues high, this election could be Adams' toughest yet.

