Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls
The Election Commission has finalized the deployment of 480 companies of central forces in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. This deployment aims to bolster security across various districts and ensure fair and peaceful elections. The forces will be strategically distributed, with some already in place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In an assertive move to secure the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission has finalized the deployment of 480 companies of central forces across the state.
Currently, 240 companies are actively engaged in pre-poll exercises, with the remainder scheduled to arrive by March 10.
This distribution aims to ensure voter confidence and the smooth execution of electoral processes amidst recent tensions, officials declared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chouhan Criticizes TMC: Infiltration and Border Security Concerns
West Bengal Moves Toward Enhanced Border Security with Land Transfer
Delhi Police Mobilizes for Safe Holi with Massive Security Measures
U.P. Ramps Up Security with Drones for Holi Celebrations
Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows infiltration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.