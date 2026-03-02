Left Menu

Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission has finalized the deployment of 480 companies of central forces in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. This deployment aims to bolster security across various districts and ensure fair and peaceful elections. The forces will be strategically distributed, with some already in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to secure the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission has finalized the deployment of 480 companies of central forces across the state.

Currently, 240 companies are actively engaged in pre-poll exercises, with the remainder scheduled to arrive by March 10.

This distribution aims to ensure voter confidence and the smooth execution of electoral processes amidst recent tensions, officials declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

