Diplomatic Breakthrough: Marc Fogel Released from Russian Detention

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff successfully negotiated the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia since 2021, amid efforts to initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Fogel, held for drug smuggling, will reunite with his family thanks to the diplomatic mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:53 IST
In a surprising turn of diplomatic events, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff procured the release of Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher detained in Russia since August 2021. The White House announced Fogel's release Tuesday, amid ongoing efforts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz revealed that President Trump, alongside Witkoff and senior advisors, orchestrated an exchange with Russian officials. This move is perceived as a positive step towards ending Russia's three-year conflict in Ukraine, showcasing potential for future peace negotiations.

Fogel's family expressed immense relief and gratitude for his impending return to the United States, after being excluded from a previous historic prisoner exchange. Detained for carrying marijuana which he claimed for medical use, Fogel's release marks a diplomatic success amidst complex international relations.

