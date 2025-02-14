Left Menu

Vance Calls on Europe to Bolster Security Amid Ukraine Crisis

Vice President JD Vance urged Europe to address illegal migration and enhance NATO defense spending. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Vance reiterated the importance of Europe's role in global security. The Munich Security Conference highlighted strategic uncertainties facing Europe, with Trump's evolving policies as a significant influence.

Updated: 14-02-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Vice President JD Vance addressed European officials at the Munich Security Conference, urging them to tackle illegal migration and contribute more to NATO defense spending.

Amid Russia's conflict with Ukraine, Vance stressed the need for Europe to assume a greater role in its defense to ensure regional and global security. He underscored the necessity for European nations to adhere to NATO's 2% GDP defense spending guideline, reflecting concerns over the Trump administration's foreign policy shifts.

The conference spotlighted the strategic uncertainty pervading Europe, especially with Trump's negotiations regarding the Ukraine conflict. European leaders are confronting the challenge of maintaining security and independence amid evolving U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

