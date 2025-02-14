BJP Calls for Closure of Mohalla Clinics Amid Corruption Allegations

In a significant demand, BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya has urged for the immediate shutdown of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, labeling them as corrupt establishments tied to ex-Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. "These figures, Kejriwal and Atishi, have exploited Delhi's resources during their tenure," stated Chandoliya.

He accused the clinics of serving personal interests rather than public welfare. Chandoliya insisted, "The clinics were instituted for nepotistic gains and corrupt practices, overshadowing the competent dispensaries established by the Delhi government."

Amid these accusations, the Union Health Ministry plans to reevaluate the Mohalla Clinics' status once a new government is in place. There's consideration for transforming them into 'Arogya Mandirs,' amidst allegations of corruption that have sparked the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)